Sunday 7th January, 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
26.6
25 ℃ | 28 ℃Manila

Asia Pacific News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

Manila Metro

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

International News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

Manila Metro

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Movie Review

mother!
An impressively mounted, but ultimately scattershot allegorical potboiler, Darren Aronofsky's mother! seems designed first and foremost to be divisive. It is as if Aronofsky, who is certainly no stranger to cinematic extremes, assembled his ruthless fever dream with the sole ...

Featured story

White House bans personal cellphone use amid Wolff book

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Amid a scandal that has consumed Washington, the White House has now banned cellphones in the West Wing. On Thursday, the White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucka ...

Read More