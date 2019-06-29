Sat, 29 Jun 2019

Crown Prince Salman in Seoul for meetings on trade

SEOUL, South Korea - The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, began his trip ...

Vatican Calls on China to Stop Intimidating Papal Loyalists

The Vatican has called on China to stop intimidating Catholic clergy who are members of an underground church that is ...

Iran Sees Some Progress on Nuclear Deal, but not Enough

VIENNA - A meeting of the remaining partners in the Iranian nuclear deal produced some progress but not enough to ...

CWC'19: South Africa stun Sri Lanka to secure nine-wicket victory

Durham [UK], June 28 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla guided the team to their second ...

Tags like 'favourites' or 'underdogs' don't matter, says Jos Buttler

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): England entered in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a favourite tag on their ...

'Spider-man: Far From Home' sees great start at China box office

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' which opened in China five days early than its scheduled ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Mission: ImpossibleFallout [Blu-Ray]