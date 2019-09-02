Mon, 02 Sep 2019

Asia Pacific

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Virgin's Australian airline has been losing money for the last 7 years

SYDNEY, Australia - Virgin Australia, the No. 2 carrier in Australia is to slash its workforce after reporting its seventh ...

Costello says Australia hurting from breakdown in U.S.-China relations

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, who now heads the country's giant Future Fund, is wary of U.S.-China ...

Hong Kong protests: Police arrest 63 people

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Sunday arrested 63 people on charges of criminal damage, possessions of ...

Economic pessimism grows among Democrats, GOP

Democrats' and Republicans' pessimism about the economy continued to grow in August, driven by President Donald Trump's trade war with ...

Hill in Wales' RWC squad despite leg fracture

London - Cory Hill was selected for Wales' 31-man Rugby World Cup squad despite suffering from a leg fracture.Hill has ...

International

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump too deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible II [Blu-Ray]