Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

Dublin boy and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce ties knot with long-term partner

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia's highest paid CEO, the Irish-born Alan Joyce married his 20-year long partner in a glamour wedding ...

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

Fuzhou [China], Nov 5 (ANI): After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina ...

Have fun at 2019 Japan Fiesta

MANILA, Nov. 5 (PIA)--Have fun and get a feel of the Land of the Rising Sun in this year's Japan ...

Australian Royal Navy ship visits Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Oct. 23 (PIA) -- Australia Royal Navy ship Her Majesty Australian Ship (HMAS) Stuart docked in Cebu for ...

US, India to hold first-ever-tri-service military exercise this month

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 5 (ANI): The United States and India will hold their first-ever tri-service military exercise codenamed "Tiger ...

International

Section
Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

