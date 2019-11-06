Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
30
Mostly Cloudy in Science Garden

Asia Pacific

Section
1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to banking

MANILA, Philippines - Around 1.7 billion people worldwide have no access to the formal banking and financial system, with around ...

Sole nominee for president of ADB is Masatsugu Asakawa

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank on Monday opened voting for its next President, who will succeed current President ...

France out to spoil Australian Fed Cup party

Perth - France might be on Australian soil as they attempt to win a third Fed Cup crown in Perth ...

'We wanted to win it for South Africa' - Rassie Erasmus

When the Springboks left in August to take part in the Rugby World Cup, they had one goal in mind, ...

Drug Addiction Rises in Myanmar's Kachin State

KACHIN STATE, MYANMAR - The clanking sound of leg irons shackled around the ankles of the unwilling patients signals the ...

In Indo-Pacific, US Sends Conflicting Messages

WHITE HOUSE - On the same week that the Trump administration published a report outlining its engagement in the Indo-Pacific ...

International

Section
Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

Movie Review

A Clockwork Orange
Clockwork Orange