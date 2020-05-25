TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, May 25 (PIA) - - Inihayag ni Cagayan Gob. Manuel N. Mamba na hindi dapat katakutan ang mga Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) na uuwing Cagayan na galing sa Kalakhang Maynila.

Sa programang 'Caygandang Umaga' ni Rogie Sending ngayong araw, ani Mamba na magsisiuwian na ang mga OFW na nasa iba't ibang quarantine facility sa Maynila at hindi pa tiyak kung ilan dito ang ang taga-Cagayan.

Pahayag ng gobernador na hindi sila dapat katakutan dahil lahat ng mga uuwing OFW sa lalawigan ay sumailalim sa PCR test at ang mga pauuwiin lang ay yung negatibo ang resulta ng kanilang test.

"Huwag natin silang katakutan, dahil na-PCR test na sila, basta negative na sila, hindi po assumption yun, safe na talaga sila," ani Mamba.

Dagdag niya, awtomatikong sumailaim din ng quarantine ang mga OFW habang naghihintay ng resulta ng kanilang PCR test at kapag negatibo ang resulta ay pauuwiin agad.

"Lahat po ng uuwing OFW na-PCR test mga yan at negative mga yan, ibig sabihin pwede ng umuwi sa kanilang mga bahay-bahay at hindi na kailangang mag-quarantine pag-uwi dito," aniya.

Gayunpaman, dagdag ng gobernador na kung gusto ng LGU na isailalim pa rin sila sa test ay nakasalalay na nasa kanila ngunit diin niya na kung siya ang masusunod ay maaari na silang ma-immerse sa komyunidad kung wala namang sintomas ng COVID-19 at negatibo ang resulat ng PCR test.

"Sa akin as a medical doctor, tutal wala namang sintomas ng COVID at talagang negative naman, they could join the community already," aniya.

Sinabi pa ng gobernador na nakikipagugnayan ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan sa Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) sa pag-uwi ng mga OFW dito sa lalawigan.

"Yung mga uuwing OFW na taga-Cagayan ay ididiretso po sila sa Sports Complex sa may evacuation center at dun i-pick up para makauwi sa kanilang bahay-bahay," dagdag niya.

Samantala, matatandaan na ipinaliwanag ni Regional Director Dante Balao ng Office of the Civil Defense at chairperson ng Regional Task Force COVID sa programang 'COVID-19 Special Coverage ng PIA' na lahat ng mga OFW ay isinasailalim sa masusing pagsusuri pagdating nila Maynila.

Dagdag niya na lahat ng pinapauwi ay mga dumaan sa proseso at hindi na sila kailangang mag-facility qauarantine sa mga bayan kung saan sila uuwi dahil tapos na ang quarantine days nila sa Maynila. (MDCT/PIA 2-Cagayan)