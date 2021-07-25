Sun, 25 Jul 2021

News RELEASES

Asia Pacific

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics was all about Tatjana Schoenmaker from a Team South Africa perspective.The 24-year-old set a ...

Alaska - A Strategic Military Asset Against China, Russia

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA - Alaska is the northernmost part of the United States, and it is big. Big ...

Marsupial Resurgence in Outback Australia

SYDNEY - Experts have said that rare footage of an endangered marsupial in outback Australia is a sign that native ...

Pak ISI chief to hold talks with Chinese officials

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Days after the bus explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) ...

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to coronavirus on Sunday, as world number one Jon Rahm ...

International

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Movie Review

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)