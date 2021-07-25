BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Thailand on Sunday registered a new high of COVID-19 infection with 15,335 cases, marking the ninth day in a row with the daily tally rising beyond 10,000 cases, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 11,759 were detected at hospitals, 2,916 were confirmed via active testing at communities and workplaces, 641 were via active testing at prisons, and 19 were imported, the CCSA report said.

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 5,479 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,548,755.

The DOH said the death toll climbed to 27,224 after 93 more patients died from the viral disease.

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported 1,513 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 156,737, the country's health ministry said Sunday.

Among the latest confirmed cases, 501 were recorded in the capital city Ulan Bator and others were detected in all 21 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

- - - -

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia on Sunday reported 819 new COVID-19 infections including 423 imported cases, raising the national total caseload to 72,923, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Twenty-nine more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 1,283, the ministry said, adding that 716 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,264.

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- A total of 2,819 people were tested positive of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the country's tally of the disease-infected people to 1,004,694, the National Command and Operation Center said on Sunday.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit with 364,784 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the disease was detected in 352,682 people.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 535 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 420,551.