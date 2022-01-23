Sun, 23 Jan 2022

Army lays landmines along with oil, gas pipelines in Shan State: SHRF

SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to the Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF), the junta recently planted landmines across oil and ...

Typhoon Odette disrupts school life for more than 12 million students

MANILA, Philippines - Schools in the Philippines impacted by Typhoon Odette are receiving plenty of support from across the nation ...

Number of births in China lowest ever

BEIJING, China: On Monday, statistics showed Mainland China's birth rate has dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per ...

Seoul Says It Paid Iran's Delinquent UN Dues to Restore Vote

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran's $18 million ...

'Game Changer' E-moped Batteries Spread from Taiwan Across Asia

Every day, Aiden Lee joins the hundreds of thousands of people getting around Taipei on two wheels.But when most of ...

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Lhasa [Tibet], January 23 (ANI): Drawing similarities between Taliban and Xi Jinping, Strategic expert Brahma Chellaney said that Chinese authorities ...

International

Section
U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

