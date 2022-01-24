Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
30
Mostly Cloudy in Science Garden

Asia Pacific

Section
Army lays landmines along with oil, gas pipelines in Shan State: SHRF

SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to the Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF), the junta recently planted landmines across oil and ...

Typhoon Odette disrupts school life for more than 12 million students

MANILA, Philippines - Schools in the Philippines impacted by Typhoon Odette are receiving plenty of support from across the nation ...

Number of births in China lowest ever

BEIJING, China: On Monday, statistics showed Mainland China's birth rate has dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per ...

Activists call on Tibetan diaspora to challenge Chinese regime

Lhasa [Tibet], January 24 (ANI): A panel discussion with Tibetan activists on their analysis of China's growing interference in Australia ...

More fun and joy as "double reduction" ushers in a relaxed winter vacation

© Provided by Xinhua TAIYUAN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Children across China have got the much-needed breather to savor a ...

Rashid Khan, Moises Henriques named in BBL 11 Team of Tournament

Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Monday were named in Big ...

International

Section
Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Movie Review

The Vanishing (Spoorloos)
Vanishing