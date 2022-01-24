Get a daily dose of Manila Metro news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SHAN STATE, Myanmar - According to the Shan Human Rights Foundation (SHRF), the junta recently planted landmines across oil and ...
MANILA, Philippines - Schools in the Philippines impacted by Typhoon Odette are receiving plenty of support from across the nation ...
BEIJING, China: On Monday, statistics showed Mainland China's birth rate has dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per ...
Lhasa [Tibet], January 24 (ANI): A panel discussion with Tibetan activists on their analysis of China's growing interference in Australia ...
© Provided by Xinhua TAIYUAN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Children across China have got the much-needed breather to savor a ...
Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Monday were named in Big ...
PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...
US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...
HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...
LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...
BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...