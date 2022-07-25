Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Asia Pacific

Australia sees 5,000 in hospitals with Covid, more predicted

CANBERRA, Australia: The number of Australians hospitalized with COVID-19 neared record levels this week.In response, authorities urged businesses to let ...

Factory output in Japan falls to 10-month low in June

TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...

After refusing demand for price increases, GM Korea closes two plants

SEOUL, South Korea: After a local supplier demanded a price hike for its supply parts, General Motors' South Korea unit ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

US support for Taiwan continues with sale of more military arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...

International

Section
Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

