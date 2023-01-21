Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
30
Mostly Cloudy in Manila/Aquino

Asia Pacific

Section
Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

In expanding ties, UAE to invest in South Korea industries

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...

Russia remains China's second biggest oil supplier

Chinese refiners have snapped up Russian barrels as EU buyers shun direct purchases due to sanctionsRussia was China's second-largest supplier ...

US Sanctions Russian Wagner Group, Urges Others to Follow

WHITE HOUSE - The White House on Friday announced it will designate the Wagner Group, the Russian private military company ...

Inflation hits 40-year high in Japan, families with children under severe impact

Tokyo [Japan], January 21 (ANI): As inflation hit a 40-year high in Japan, families with children in the country are ...

T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire from cricket at the end of ongoing BBL season

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Dan Christian announced his retirement from cricket at the ongoing Big Bash League ...

International

Section
Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring