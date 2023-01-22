Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
26
Partly Cloudy in Manila/Aquino

Asia Pacific

Section
India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

In expanding ties, UAE to invest in South Korea industries

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...

Caroline Garcia rallies to reach Aussie fourth round

No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France rallied to reach the Australian Open fourth round with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 ...

Eastern Air Command to conduct annual Command-level exercise Poorvi Akash in Feb

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): After a gap of two years, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air ...

Chinese, Afghan FMs vow to strengthen cooperation, combat terrorism

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Saturday held a phone conversation ...

International

Section
India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Movie Review

High Sierra