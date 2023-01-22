Eastern Air Command to conduct annual Command-level exercise Poorvi Akash in Feb

Get a daily dose of Manila Metro news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...
No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France rallied to reach the Australian Open fourth round with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 ...
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): After a gap of two years, the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air ...
© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Saturday held a phone conversation ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...