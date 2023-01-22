Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Manila Metro.

More Information
27
Mostly Cloudy in Manila/Aquino

Asia Pacific

Section
Tesla drops prices of EVs in China, sees surge in sales

BEIJING, China: Data from China Merchants Bank International showed that in January, Tesla's retail sales surged in China after it ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

In expanding ties, UAE to invest in South Korea industries

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...

Golden Knights look to build on momentum vs. Coyotes

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a six-game road stretch on Sunday night when they face the Arizona ...

International

Section
China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Movie Review

High Sierra